The Paper Plane Is A 4-Ingredient Boozy Drink For Whiskey Lovers

If you're looking for something exciting to brighten up your summer social life this year, the Paper Plane could be the new cocktail trend worth jumping on. One of the best modern classic cocktails in rotation, the Paper Plane has yet to enjoy its time in the spotlight in the way as, say, the Espresso Martini or the Negroni have – both of which are nearly ubiquitous in bar culture these days.

The Paper Plane uses four ingredients measured out in equal parts of just ¾ of an ounce. The main spirit is bourbon, which is mixed with Aperol, Amaro Nonino Quintessentia, and lemon juice. The result is a masterful blend of bitter botanicals and sweet citrus. The cocktail somehow manages to appeal to someone who would typically go for the spirit-forward bravado of an Old Fashioned just as easily as someone who prefers the sunshiney sweetness of an Aperol Spritz. If balance was embodied in a beverage, the Paper Plane would be its name.

The drink was created in 2008 by none other than Sam Ross, who was part of the team at Sasha Petraske's revolutionary New York City cocktail bar Milk & Honey when it first opened. It was initially a riff on The Last Word, which is a delicious cocktail that may soon become a relic of the past now that one of its main ingredients, Chartreuse, has capped its production. In case you're wondering, yes, the name is inspired by M.I.A.'s classic hit song of the same name and is sometimes even garnished with a paper plane.