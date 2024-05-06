Mezcal Is The Ingredient You Need For A Smoky Negroni Cocktail

It's much easier than you'd think to make this popular Negroni variation — just mix equal parts mezcal, vermouth, and Campari, no complicated measurements required. The trickiest part is selecting a mezcal that will blend well with the other ingredients. Flavorwise, mezcal is a stronger spirit than gin and can easily compete with the bitter and herbal liqueurs in the recipe.

Specifically, you'll want to avoid something overly smoky, as that could overwhelm the delicate balance of flavors. After all, you don't want your mouth to feel like the interior of a smoking oven with each sip. Instead, opt for a mezcal with a more fruit-forward profile and lighter smokiness. Such a spirit will make for a far more palatable drink.

If this is your first time dealing with mezcal, however, it can be a little bit difficult to find the correct bottle. You can ask the clerk at your local shop to help you find the right brand. Alternatively, you can also pick from this guide to mezcal varietals by Cristina Alonso of Tasting Table. For something light and sweet, you'll want to go for a mezcal such as the Siete Misterios Arroqueño or Del Maguey Vida Clàsico.