12 Ingredients To Elevate Mocktails At Home

Every year, January comes around and — after a month of indulging in all of the drunken holiday festivities — you feel inspired to make real changes in your life. For many of us, that includes drinking less alcohol. However, the truth is, that's not the only time most of us have considered limiting our alcohol intake. In fact, one could bet that you've sworn off the stuff on multiple occasions, particularly in the mornings or even days spent hungover in bed. That is, until the next weekend comes around and, almost habitually, you're reaching for a drink someone poured for you without even asking. However intentional or unintentional the circumstances, there's no escaping the fact that alcoholic beverages are the norm.

That being said, it's no wonder that, as Dry January — the time of the year when it's the most acceptable to cut out alcohol — rolls into "wet February," some may find themselves drinking just as much alcohol as they did before, if not more. Turns out, a hard cut-off doesn't work in everyone's best interest. But, that's why you have mocktails. What's a mocktail? It's a mock cocktail — and the best ones taste, act, and feel just like a real drink would, without the alcohol. With one in hand, you'll avoid all of the awkward conversations about why you might not be drinking. Plus, you'll get the social comfort of simply holding something. They just need the right ingredients.