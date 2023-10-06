Arizona's Espiritu Restaurant And Bar Will Light Any Cocktail On Fire

From espresso martinis to negroni spagliatos with prosecco, in this day and age, there's no shortage of trendy alcoholic beverages for you to choose from. In fact, the internet seems to spew up viral concoctions so often that bartenders can have a hard time keeping up. At the same time, restaurants and bars are struggling to develop cocktail menus that compete with the same sort of collective excitement. That is every restaurant except Mesa, Arizona's Espiritu. But how did it make a name for itself in this world of viral cocktails it's found itself in? Espiritu did it the old-fashioned way — by lighting stuff on fire.

Flaming cocktails are by no means a new idea. In fact, legendary cocktails like The Blue Blazer and Café Brûlot have been burning bright since the 1800s. What's cool about the cocktails at Espiritu, however, is that, for $20, you actually have the option to light a fire on top of any of the drinks on their menu. The point? Well, functionally, setting spirits aflame caramelizes the sugars and burns off a bit of the alcohol to create a smoother drink with warmer, more nuanced notes. But mostly, it just looks cool — and if there's anything that will get that old fling of yours to swipe up on your Instagram story, it's posting a fiery cocktail.