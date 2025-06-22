Cocktail Vs Mocktail: Is It Just The Booze?

Every adult social gathering is preluded by one question: To drink or not to drink? Fortunately, since the rise of highly elevated mocktails on menus at bars and restaurants, you now have a third choice that allows you to indulge in the drink without technically "drinking" — that is, a cocktail without any of the ABV, also known as a mocktail. But is the booze really the only difference between the two? Generally speaking, yes. Author and cocktail Instagrammer, Katie Stryjewski, tells Tasting Table that, "I suppose the lack of booze is what defines a mocktail, but you can't just take out the alcohol and expect it to be a good drink. You need to make adjustments in order for it to taste good."

Mocktails and non-alcoholic spirit alternatives are about 9000 years behind alcoholic spirits and cocktails. So while very hip, there's still a long way for these alternatives to go before they reach the level of quality that alcoholic spirits and cocktails have. According to Stryjewski, the primary way you'll experience this while drinking a mocktail is a noticeable lack of what many mixologists refer to as "piquancy" — or that ever so common stinging or burning sensation you get from spirits distilled with alcohol. "The fundamental idea is the same: balancing sweetness and acidity, and using flavors that work well together," Stryjewski says. "But since you're missing the bite and burn of the alcohol, as well as any flavors it would add, you probably need to make some adjustments."