Zero-Proof Drinks Vs Mocktails: Is There A Difference?

Non-alcoholic cocktails are having a moment in America. Spirit-free aperitifs have even entered the canned RTD beverage category. But if you've been using the terms "mocktail" and "zero-proof cocktail" interchangeably, allow us to set the record straight.

Both categories can be made with alcohol-free spirits: potent tinctures of highly concentrated flavor that functions like a base spirit for building a cocktail. The popular brand Ritual, for instance, makes a line of zero-proof dupes for backbar staples like rum, whiskey, gin, tequila, and Aperol. Some avant-garde offerings like Seedlip have branched beyond piety into the classic liquor lineup with experimental zero-proof spirits that don't taste like any existing liquor. The brand's conceptual trio of Garden 108, Grove 42, and Spice 94 have received high marks from industry professionals. Ingredients like these make it easy for bartenders to craft alcohol-free cocktails with mature dimensionality.

Now, on to distinguishing the difference. Zero-proof drinks, as the name explicitly states, contain no alcohol content whatsoever. Technically, a drink can contain up to 0.5% ABV and still be legally considered non-alcoholic. The key difference between this category and the mocktail category is all about creativity. As indicated by the mimic-centric title, "mocktails" are non-alcoholic versions of traditional cocktails — i.e. drinks that already exist and are well-known. A "phony negroni" mocktail still tastes like a classic negroni with flavor notes of gin (substituted with a non-alc gin alternative, like s DHŌS Gin-Free), sweet vermouth (Lyres Apéritif Rosso), and bitter orange Campari aperitivo (Sanbittèr).