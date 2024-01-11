30 Great Non-Alcoholic Cocktails In America

We're experiencing a renaissance of non-alcoholic libations. Whereas zero-proof drink options were once confined to Shirley Temples and other treacly soda-based concoctions, the beverage landscape has changed dramatically, providing the same level of care and craft given to wine, beer, and cocktails. As someone who has written about restaurants and bars for 15-plus years, I've seen the shift first-hand. I've even partaken myself, shifting my consumption to mostly alcohol-free options. I've seen — and sipped – the evolution in non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beers, and yes, cocktails (don't call them mocktails).

In an age when Dry January is as well-known as national holidays, and when non-alcoholic wines are a booming business, zero-proof cocktails have become just as unique, complex, and balanced as their boozier counterparts. Heck even White Claw has hopped on the non-alcoholic bandwagon. Non-alcoholic innovations have become the norm on menus, not the exception. So when I'm not at home, making faux Old Fashioneds with Spiritless Whiskey, I'm out perusing menus near and far. Much to my delight, I've come across more exceptional iterations than I can contain in one list, but here are 30 prime examples of non-alcoholic ingenuity — from aquafaba to boba — helping to shake up the spirits scene.