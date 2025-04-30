The Key To Deliciously Spicy Cocktails Is A Seasoning You Use Every Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Certain cocktails are just built for spice — whether that comes in the form of a Tajín rim or a spicy cocktail syrup. Other times, however, the key to a deliciously spicy cocktail is a spice you use every day: peppercorns. This tip comes from Deena Sayers, beverage director at The Stand in New York City. "The purpose of adding muddled peppercorns is to introduce a bright, peppery top note and a subtle, lingering warmth that engages the palate in a way that ground pepper simply can't," she says. "They interact with a number of spirits and add depth and aroma to the drinks to enhance the overall flavor profile."

According to Sayers, the key to a deliciously spicy, peppercorn cocktail is to muddle them correctly. "When muddling peppercorns for cocktails, the key is gentle pressure," she explains. "You want to lightly crush them to release their aromatic oils without pulverizing them, which can lead to bitterness." To do this, you can either put the peppercorns at the bottom of your cocktail glass prior to pouring in the liquids or muddle them directly in the cocktail shaker and shake them with the rest of the ingredients. Either way, you'll want to have a stainless steel cocktail muddler, which can be purchased from Amazon.

Muddled gently and lightly as Sayers recommends, the peppercorns will release a balanced, warm and spicy flavor to your cocktails — the goal being to crack them open, not crush them into dust.