The Key Mistake To Avoid When Making Spicy Cocktail Syrups

Whether it's for the signature bite in your spicy tomatini or the necessary piquancy to elevate your mocktails at home, the easiest way to make a cocktail spicy is to use a spicy cocktail syrup — that much is easy to understand. Only, the syrup itself isn't as much of an effortless pursuit. Made from one part syrup, one part water, all slowly boiled and dissolved along with any added spices or herbs you like, you might think there's not much that can go wrong — and you'd be right. But, according to Molly Horn, the Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, there is one key mistake to avoid when making spicy cocktail syrups in particular: not weighing your risks.

As Horn told Tasting Table, certain spicy ingredients are riskier than others, but she names a couple in particular. "Produce such as ginger and jalapeños are riskier when it comes to overcooking as you can blanch out the spice, so be much more careful with those," she said. Considering that all syrups call for a low and slow approach, it's hard to imagine the possibility of burning your ingredients to that degree — but it's definitely possible. As Horn pointed out, produce can be particularly prone to losing its spice, and it can happen with any hot chili or pepper you so choose. You'll want to keep an eye on the heat when you're using them in your cocktail syrups to preserve the heat within them.

