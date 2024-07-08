Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini) Recipe

Making cocktails follow classic mixology recipes of tried and true favorites, and others try something entirely new. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this spicy tomatini recipe, a.k.a. the tomato martini, that you didn't know you needed in your life. It features sweet cherry tomatoes and a kick of hot sauce, and it comes together as a delightful, salmon hue in your glass. Whereas a Bloody Mary features tomato juice, this tomatini is subtler, highlighting everything you love about tomatoes with more finesse.

"I love that this spicy tomatini is so nicely balanced, with a good kick from chile flakes and hot sauce, acidity from fresh cherry tomatoes and lime juice, a healthy dose of vodka, and simple syrup to mellow it all out," Rosenhouse says. "A touch of salt in the drink and on the rim wakes up your palate and enhances the overall flavor." If you're looking for a way to switch up your cocktail game, this is easy, unexpected, and sure to be a hit.

You can mix the drinks ahead of time if you're hosting a party and store the blend in the fridge up to a day, but wait to shake in the egg white and ice until serving. Snacks are a great way to tame the effects of alcohol, and Rosenhouse suggests accompanying your tomatini with tasty bites, such as "shrimp cocktail, guacamole and chips, stuffed jalapeños, a cheese platter, or crudités and hummus."