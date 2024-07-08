Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini) Recipe
Making cocktails follow classic mixology recipes of tried and true favorites, and others try something entirely new. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse shares this spicy tomatini recipe, a.k.a. the tomato martini, that you didn't know you needed in your life. It features sweet cherry tomatoes and a kick of hot sauce, and it comes together as a delightful, salmon hue in your glass. Whereas a Bloody Mary features tomato juice, this tomatini is subtler, highlighting everything you love about tomatoes with more finesse.
"I love that this spicy tomatini is so nicely balanced, with a good kick from chile flakes and hot sauce, acidity from fresh cherry tomatoes and lime juice, a healthy dose of vodka, and simple syrup to mellow it all out," Rosenhouse says. "A touch of salt in the drink and on the rim wakes up your palate and enhances the overall flavor." If you're looking for a way to switch up your cocktail game, this is easy, unexpected, and sure to be a hit.
You can mix the drinks ahead of time if you're hosting a party and store the blend in the fridge up to a day, but wait to shake in the egg white and ice until serving. Snacks are a great way to tame the effects of alcohol, and Rosenhouse suggests accompanying your tomatini with tasty bites, such as "shrimp cocktail, guacamole and chips, stuffed jalapeños, a cheese platter, or crudités and hummus."
Gather the ingredients for this spicy tomatini recipe
For this recipe, you'll need kosher salt, chile flakes, cherry tomatoes, fresh lime, simple syrup, vodka, hot sauce, and ice. If desired, you can add a large egg white to increase the frothiness.
Step 1: Combine the salt and chile
On a rimmed plate, stir to combine the salt and chile flakes.
Step 2: Rub lime on the glass rim
Cut the lime in half and rub one half gently around part of the rim of two martini or coupe glasses
Step 3: Coat the rim with spicy salt
Dip each glass into the salt mixture; set aside.
Step 4: Muddle tomatoes
In a shaker, muddle 6 cherry tomatoes, reserving 2 tomatoes for garnishing the drink.
Step 5: Add lime juice
Squeeze in the juice of the lime.
Step 6: Season
Add a generous pinch of the salt mixture.
Step 7: Add the liquid ingredients
Add the simple syrup, vodka, hot sauce, and the egg white (if using).
Step 8: Add ice
Add ice.
Step 9: Shake
Cover and shake vigorously for at least 15 seconds, or until a layer of frost coats the shaker.
Step 10: Strain the drinks
Strain evenly into the prepared glasses.
Step 11: Garnish the drinks
Garnish each glass with a cherry tomato and sprinkle with additional chile salt, if desired.
Step 12: Serve
Serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|191
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|12.4 g
|Sodium
|642.6 mg
|Protein
|0.8 g
How do I make my own simple syrup?
Simple syrup is an important component of this spicy tomatini and many other cocktails. You can certainly buy a bottle of it, but if you don't have any on hand, it's easy to make and only requires sugar and water. Rosenhouse instructs, "Combine equal parts water and sugar in a small pot, then stir gently and bring to a simmer." You'll want to keep stirring until the sugar granules dissolve, then take the pot off the heat and let it cool down entirely before using it in your cocktail.
Alternatively, you can try our no heat, no fuss simple syrup recipe if you don't feel like getting a pot dirty. Either way, you can expect your homemade simple syrup to last around 1 month in an airtight container in the refrigerator. If you notice it being to crystallize, it's time to make a new batch. Once you learn how to make plain simple syrup, you're ready to experiment with infusions and further enhance your cocktail repertoire.
How can you change up this tomato martini?
Rosenhouse offers several options for playing around with and enhancing this tomato martini. For starters, she suggests "adding herbs, such as basil or cilantro, when muddling the cherry tomatoes," which is sure to add plenty of fragrance to the drink. You can also swap in lemon juice instead of lime for a citrusy twist. Meanwhile, if you prefer your cocktails on the tarter side, you can use less simple syrup or swap in honey or agave for a slightly different flavor.
Rosenhouse also recommends "infusing the vodka with jalapeño for a spicy kick in place of the hot sauce," which also opens up the possibilities for plenty of other spicy cocktails. A cucumber garnish provides a bit of a cooling effect to tame the heat. If you're a gin martini kind of person, swap the vodka with gin for a personalized take.