Vanilla Matcha Ice Cream Floats Recipe

Much like milkshakes, ice cream floats are a quintessential American treat that never goes out of style. Somewhere between a drink and a dessert, ice cream floats are the dreamy combination of a glass of soda, a scoop or two of ice cream, and what feels like a liberal sprinkling of nostalgia to top it off. The fizziness of the soda and the cold, creamy quality of the ice cream make for a surprisingly satisfying experience, so it's no wonder that this classic creation is constantly being reinvented with new and interesting flavor combinations.

This vanilla matcha ice cream float recipe, from the kitchen of Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, adds a uniquely modern twist to the classic treat. While fizzy soda is commonly used as the basis for an ice cream float, this recipe leans into the growing popularity of matcha in the States and uses a shot of prepared matcha as its base, along with sparkling water to provide that all-important fizz. While matcha is known for having an earthy, slightly nutty, and overall savory flavor, it is an ingredient that is increasingly found in desserts, and the taste pairs incredibly well with vanilla. This vanilla matcha ice cream float is an elegant and modern take on the all-American, classic drink. It has a wonderful balance of sweetness and earthiness that will both surprise and delight you.