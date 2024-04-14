Lavender Almond Scones Recipe

Nothing hits like a buttery scone in the morning, fresh from the oven, slathered with a generous pat of butter. Unlike their American buttermilk biscuit counterparts, scones are a bit less fussy, requiring less fat to make with a similarly simple mixing process. Alexander Roberts developed these lavender almond scones with ease in mind, utilizing a food processor for convenience. Rather than cutting them into the standard triangular scone shape, these are cut into 2-inch circles, which gives them a petite tea party vibe. Perfect for weekend baking, they come together in about 15 minutes and bake in the same amount of time.

The combination of dried lavender flowers, sliced almonds, and a bit of lemon zest makes for a subtly spring-flavored scone that pairs excellently with raspberry jam, whipped cream, or even traditional clotted cream, if you can get your hands on some stateside. Keep this recipe in your back pocket and whip it out before friends come over — and don't forget to brew an obligatory pot of hot coffee or tea.