Matcha may not be the first thing that comes to mind when most of us think of mocktails. But with a touch of coconut milk, a splash of non-alcoholic tequila, and some pineapple juice, this green tea powder transforms this mocktail into a drink that feels like a stroll through a lush tropical forest.

Matcha powder is a finely ground, vibrant green tea powder made from shade-grown tea leaves, highly valued for its rich umami flavor and potential health benefits that can be harnessed in a number of unexpected ways in the kitchen. It comes in two grades – ceremonial grade and food grade – with the former reserved for straight-up sipping while the latter can be used in baking and drinks such as this one. According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, when enjoyed on its own, matcha has a slightly bitter, grassy flavor that both burns and refreshes the palette.

In our drink, we temper the natural bitterness of matcha with a touch of sweetener and a healthy serving of coconut milk. The resulting creamy drink's fresh, plant-like notes are perfectly matched with a touch of zesty non-alcoholic tequila and the tropical sweetness of pineapple, producing a drink to enjoy slowly on a lazy summer afternoon.