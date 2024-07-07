Tropical Matcha Mocktail Recipe
Matcha may not be the first thing that comes to mind when most of us think of mocktails. But with a touch of coconut milk, a splash of non-alcoholic tequila, and some pineapple juice, this green tea powder transforms this mocktail into a drink that feels like a stroll through a lush tropical forest.
Matcha powder is a finely ground, vibrant green tea powder made from shade-grown tea leaves, highly valued for its rich umami flavor and potential health benefits that can be harnessed in a number of unexpected ways in the kitchen. It comes in two grades – ceremonial grade and food grade – with the former reserved for straight-up sipping while the latter can be used in baking and drinks such as this one. According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, when enjoyed on its own, matcha has a slightly bitter, grassy flavor that both burns and refreshes the palette.
In our drink, we temper the natural bitterness of matcha with a touch of sweetener and a healthy serving of coconut milk. The resulting creamy drink's fresh, plant-like notes are perfectly matched with a touch of zesty non-alcoholic tequila and the tropical sweetness of pineapple, producing a drink to enjoy slowly on a lazy summer afternoon.
Collect the Ingredients for this tropical matcha mocktail recipe
To make this mocktail, you will need a high-quality culinary-grade matcha powder and hot water ready for mixing (the ideal temperature for brewing matcha is around 175 F). Get unsweetened pineapple juice to give the drink a tropical flavor without the added sugar, coconut milk for creaminess, honey for sweetness, and ice cubes for cooling the drink down. For a slightly bitter note that replicates the effects of alcohol, we recommend using a non-alcoholic tequila like Ritual Zero Proof, which has a number of naturally acerbic ingredients that closely mimic traditional tequila. For garnish, you can use pineapple wedges and a pineapple spear, along with fresh mint sprigs, if you desire.
Step 1: Whisk the matcha powder with water
In a small bowl, blend the matcha powder with hot water until a smooth paste forms.
Step 2: Blend the mocktail
In a blender, combine the pineapple juice, coconut milk, matcha paste, non-alcoholic tequila alternative, and honey. Blend until well combined.
Step 3: Add ice to glasses
Fill 2 glasses with ice cubes.
Step 4: Pour matcha over ice
Pour the matcha mixture over the ice.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnished with pineapple wedges and mint sprigs, if desired.
- 1 tablespoon matcha powder
- ¼ cup hot water
- 1 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
- ½ cup coconut milk
- ¼ cup non-alcoholic tequila alternative
- 2 teaspoons honey, or more to taste
- Ice cubes, to serve
- Pineapple wedge and pineapple spear, for garnish
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
What are some tips for making drinks with Matcha powder?
When making drinks with matcha powder, it's important to use a high-quality culinary-grade matcha. Lower-quality matcha can taste dull, bitter, or even fishy. Look for vibrant green-colored powder from Japan. To achieve a smooth, lump-free beverage, the matcha needs to be properly incorporated. The traditional method is to scoop the powder into a bowl, add a small amount of hot water (around 175 F), and vigorously whisk in a zigzag motion until a thick paste forms. Then add more hot water or milk while continuing to whisk briskly to fully suspend the powder.
Using a matcha whisk or milk frother can help completely disperse the powder. Avoid letting matcha sit too long before whisking as dry clumps will form that are difficult to break up. Also, when adding water, don't use water that has just boiled, as it will make the drink taste burnt. Bring it to a boil and then let it cool for about 10 minutes to reach the perfect temperature for matcha.
What are some subs for the tequila alternative in this mocktail?
To make this matcha mocktail, we used Ritual Zero Proof tequila alternative, which tastes of agave, smoke, and pepper, with a green pepper nose, grassy body, and hint of rock salt. However, there are a number of alternatives to complement the bitterness of matcha and the tropical notes of the pineapple juice without using tequila replacements.
The simplest option is to omit it entirely without replacement — the drink will still be plenty flavorful from the rest of the ingredients. If you want to incorporate a tequila flavor and are not avoiding alcohol, you can use an equal amount of actual tequila or a tequila-flavored liqueur. For a non-alcoholic alternative, try using 1-2 teaspoons of agave nectar with a touch of mesquite liquid smoke. Alternatively, a splash of strongly brewed herbal tea like lemongrass or ginger will add bitterness and a nuanced flavor note, providing complementary sweet, citrusy, or botanical accents to the matcha mocktail.