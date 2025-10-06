The 11 Most Heart-Healthy Breakfasts Besides Oatmeal

When it comes to heart-healthy options, oatmeal breakfast recipes are an excellent go-to. This staple breakfast packs an impressive nutritional profile, is extremely versatile (hot or cold, anyone, added fruits and nuts?), and can be easily made vegetarian or vegan. But, if oatmeal isn't your favorite or you're looking for alternatives, which breakfasts offer similar health benefits?

We've come up with 11 tasty options, using the following nutritional profile of a ½ cup serving of oatmeal made with 2% milk as a guideline: Around 8 grams of fat, 40 grams of carbs, 15 grams of protein, and under 500 calories – fiber is a bonus.

Suggestions with nutritional profiles that fluctuate slightly are included based on their heart-healthiness. For instance, higher unsaturated fats, such as those found in fish and nuts, are considered heart-healthy. Keep in mind that preparation of the recipe is key, so meals made using avocado oil versus hydrogenated oils are likely to be healthier for the heart.