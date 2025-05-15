The Best Pancake Mixes Of 2025 (We Tried 13 Brands)

Is there any better weekend morning than one that starts with a pancake feast? Not in my book. Light, fluffy flapjacks make for an easy and indulgent breakfast, and their versatility makes them a great option to feed a crowd. Top them with anything from just butter and syrup to a mixed berry compote, fried apples, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or even bacon. Sure, pancakes aren't the hardest thing to whip up from scratch, but sometimes a time crunch just can't accommodate that kind of ambition. If you're a busy bee who frequently has a hankering for pancakes, it's a good idea to keep a boxed pancake mix in your pantry.

Of course, pancake mixes vary widely. Some are buttermilk-based and others aren't. Some are gluten-free, others are packed with protein. They might be fluffy and airy, thin and crunchy, thick and dense, or somewhere in between. I took the task of testing mixes from 13 different brands to let you know which ones are actually worth buying, and I have mixed feelings.

After trying these options, I think homemade pancakes will always be better, but I'd have any of the following again. Admittedly, I haven't picked up a boxed pancake mix in a while, so I was surprised to find that most of these pancakes can be made without eggs or milk (except for a select few towards the end). There were slight differences between each, but to make this list the pancakes had to have a soft and fluffy interior and a neutral-to-tangy flavor.