20 Tasty Toppings For Pancakes That Aren't Maple Syrup

There are few foods that are as easily recognizable as pancakes. The picture of a perfect stack of pancakes, though, may seem incomplete without the breakfast food's most common sidekick: maple syrup. Or, depending on where you're from, that version of maple syrup is just maple-flavored corn syrup. But, that's a topic for another day.

Maple syrup is a fantastic topping for pancakes for many reasons. First and foremost, it sinks down into the pancake and infuses the entire thing with a sticky, sweet flavor. Not only does this topping make the pancakes more tantalizing and flavorful, but it really adds a whole lot of texture to an otherwise heavy and dense breakfast dish. But maple syrup is far from the only topping that you can use for your short stack. We made a list of some of the best toppings that you can add to your next batch instead of syrup. All of them are bound to elevate the flavor, consistency, and overall decadence level of your pancakes.