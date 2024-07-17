Sugar Is The Key To Better Store-Bought Pancakes Every Time

Don't let the pancake snobs dissuade you from buying your favorite boxed pancake mix. For mornings when you need something quick, delicious, and filling, having a stash of store-bought pancakes guarantees that you can have breakfast in just a few minutes, with not a lot of clean-up after. It's also easy to spruce up your boxed mix so your pancakes come out tasting and feeling as good as the ones made from scratch. Simply adding sugar can already enhance their flavor.

Pancake mixes already come with sugar, but using more won't only add to their sweetness but will also make them easier to brown and lightly crisp outside, thanks to the extra caramelization that happens. Sugar also makes pancakes fluffier: It binds itself with water and slows down the development of gluten. Gluten traps small air pockets in the batter that expand when exposed to heat, and sugar provides a good balance so that the pancakes remain tender even as they gain volume.

To maintain the right proportion of gluten and sugar in the pancake mix, add sugar a tablespoon at a time. You can add up to a quarter of a cup, but make sure to stir the mix after every tablespoon. You can also cook a test batch of pancakes whenever a small amount is added to check if the sweetness is to your taste. This method requires preparing an extra amount of batter, but it's a good one for finding the exact quantity of sugar to use.