The Store-Bought Ingredient That'll Add Some Texture To Your Pancakes

If you find yourself with extra packaged granola that you don't know what to do with or simply want to upgrade store-bought granola to make it more interesting, we have the perfect solution for you: Add it to homemade pancakes.

By adding it to your morning stack of pancakes, you'll give those pancakes a nice crunch that they would otherwise be lacking, while also infusing some extra flavor. You can use any type of granola that you want. Something simple, such as a honey-flavored granola, is a great choice if you're looking to add that crunchy element without distracting too much from the pancake flavor. However, if you're looking to get creative and infuse new flavor into the pancakes, you may want to use a fruit-filled granola. Or, if you're looking for some nutty addition, a peanut butter-flavored granola.

Begin making the pancakes as normal until the pancakes are poured into the pan. When they're in the pan, sprinkle a handful of granola onto the batter, then continue cooking as usual. After the granola-infused pancakes are on the plate, complete with butter and syrup, you can even add some extra granola to the top if you want more crunch in each bite. This is also a good opportunity to incorporate multiple granola flavors — maybe you use one type of granola for mixing into the pancakes, then use a different flavor for the topping.