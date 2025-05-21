This 3-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Muffins Recipe Is The Sweet (And Nutritious) Way To Enjoy Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With all types of muffins out there in the world, it can be hard finding the perfect one that checks off all of the boxes: easy to make, healthy, simple ingredients, and delicious. Maybe we're all guilty of overcomplicating something that can really be so easy. If you have bananas, oats, and milk, you've got what you need to whip together a simple but nutritious muffin that hits the mark. These three-ingredient banana oatmeal muffins from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn are naturally sweetened from ripe bananas, so there's no need for added sugar. Better yet, you can easily make these muffins vegan and dairy-free by using any type of plant-based milk that you like.

"I like to keep my muffins very minimal in ingredients and nutrient dense," Hahn says, noting that store-bought muffins often come with added sugars or oils that you can avoid entirely in this recipe. "The other thing I love about this recipe is you don't even need a food processor, making this a great recipe for a novice cook who doesn't own extra appliances," she adds. Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, a quick afternoon snack, or even an after-dinner dessert, these three-ingredient muffins just might become a staple in your weekly rotation.