This 3-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Muffins Recipe Is The Sweet (And Nutritious) Way To Enjoy Breakfast
With all types of muffins out there in the world, it can be hard finding the perfect one that checks off all of the boxes: easy to make, healthy, simple ingredients, and delicious. Maybe we're all guilty of overcomplicating something that can really be so easy. If you have bananas, oats, and milk, you've got what you need to whip together a simple but nutritious muffin that hits the mark. These three-ingredient banana oatmeal muffins from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn are naturally sweetened from ripe bananas, so there's no need for added sugar. Better yet, you can easily make these muffins vegan and dairy-free by using any type of plant-based milk that you like.
"I like to keep my muffins very minimal in ingredients and nutrient dense," Hahn says, noting that store-bought muffins often come with added sugars or oils that you can avoid entirely in this recipe. "The other thing I love about this recipe is you don't even need a food processor, making this a great recipe for a novice cook who doesn't own extra appliances," she adds. Perfect for an on-the-go breakfast, a quick afternoon snack, or even an after-dinner dessert, these three-ingredient muffins just might become a staple in your weekly rotation.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient banana oatmeal muffins
To make this recipe, you may not need to even go to the store. You'll need ripe bananas, milk, and rolled oats. Since there are several types of oats, be sure to use rolled oats instead of quick oats or steel cut oats. Rolled oats will give us the hearty texture we are looking for in these muffins. Your bananas will need to be ripe, so be sure to buy them a few days before you plan to make the muffins or use a method to ripen them fast.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a muffin tin
Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.
Step 3: Mash the bananas
In a large bowl, mash the bananas until smooth.
Step 4: Add the milk and oats
Stir the oats and milk into the bananas until combined.
Step 5: Fill the muffin cups with oat batter
Divide the batter evenly into muffin cups.
Step 6: Bake the banana oatmeal muffins
Bake the muffins for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly golden on top.
Step 7: Cool the baked muffins in the muffin pan
Cool for 5 minutes in the muffin pan.
Step 8: Fully cool the banana oatmeal muffins on a wire rack, then serve
Remove muffins from the tin and cool for 10 additional minutes on a cooling rack before serving.
What to serve with 3-ingredient banana oatmeal muffins
What other ingredients can I add to these banana oatmeal muffins?
If you decide you want to spruce these muffins up a bit, there are several add ins that will enhance the taste. Starting with spices, to give these a fall flavor, try adding a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon. Vanilla extract is also another nice flavor booster, and 1 teaspoon is all you need. If you want to add a little extra sweetness, you can add 1 to 2 tablespoons of maple syrup or date syrup.
For a fruity flair, try adding ½ cup of fresh or frozen blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries to the batter. Diced apples make a nice additional as well, and if you want to sneak in some hidden veggies, try adding ½ cup grated carrots or grated zucchini. If you use zucchini, make sure it is dried well and drained of as much excess moisture as possible.
Dried fruit works exceptionally well in these muffins. Chopped dates, raisins, dried cranberries, or goji berries can be added to the batter. For some crunch, add in chopped walnuts, pecans, or almonds. Seeds like hemp seeds and sunflower seeds also provide a nice crunch and don't require chopping.
How should I store the banana oatmeal muffins and how long will they keep?
One of the best parts about muffins is making them ahead and having a quick breakfast or snack at your fingertips. Once the muffins come out of the oven, you'll want to let them cool completely before storing to prevent condensation. Once they are cool, place them in an airtight container and keep in the fridge for up to five days. Line the container with a paper towel at the bottom and another paper towel on top of the muffins to absorb any additional moisture. The muffins will firm up a bit in the fridge, so you can place them in the microwave for about 15 seconds to soften up.
You can also freeze the muffins, and they will last up to three months. Let them cool to room temperature and place them into plastic freezer bag or an airtight container. If you're using a bag, make sure to squeeze out as much air as possible to avoid ice crystals. When you're ready to enjoy a muffin, you can either let them thaw on the counter for a couple of hours or microwave for 20 to 30 seconds. Another heating option is to place them into an oven or toaster oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 325 F.