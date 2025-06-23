12 Facts About Dave's Killer Bread You Probably Didn't Know
Ever heard of Dave's Killer Bread? If not, just check the bread aisle of your local grocery store — odds are, there will be at least a few loaves in stock. Dave's Killer Bread has taken the bread industry by storm, creating a hearty product loaded with whole grains without compromising flavor. But did you know that the company was founded on more than just deliciously hearty bread? It has a great deal of character, depth, and soul. This is reflective of the passion of founder Dave Dahl, who rose like a phoenix from the ashes after a troubled past.
If you're curious how the company chose such a unique name, you have to know a little about Dahl's past. While "killer" is used as an adjective, describing how nutritionally dense and fantastic the bread is, it also alludes to Dave Dahl's mission. If you're curious about what it refers to, you'll just have to learn a little more about the founder's story. After overcoming his own struggles, Dave created a platform to promote success for those who found themselves on a similar rocky path. See? Bread is just the tip of the iceberg — here are some tidbits any fan of the company should know.
Dave spent 15 years in prison
It's not often that public figures openly talk about having spent time in prison — after all, there's always the fear of it being used against them in the media. Well, the truth about Dave Dahl of Dave's Killer Bread is that instead of being tight-lipped about his past, he's used his story as inspiration for others in similar situations. Years of risky behavior and drug misuse led to him being imprisoned four times over two decades, ultimately spending a total of 15 years in prison. The reasons Dahl went to jail ranged from charges of burglary to drug dealing to armed robbery, and he was even living in abandoned houses during his dark years.
Instead of letting his sentences define the rest of his life, he had an epiphany. "I was a four-time loser before I realized I was in the wrong game," Dahl stated, realizing that what he was doing wasn't working for him, and it was time to switch gears and get serious about paving a different path. He in no way considers himself in the clear, but instead takes his journey one day at a time, stumbling sometimes and soaring others.
It's more than just a bread company
Lovers of Dave's Killer Bread have likely tried its endless variations, from the famous 21 Whole Grains and Seeds loaf to the White Bread Done Right. We've seen bagels, English muffins, and even burger buns make the product line-up. In 2024, Dave's Killer Bread debuted a new organic product that varied slightly from its name. It's now gotten into the snack bar industry, making hearty organic, whole-grain bars and throwing its hat into the protein bar ring. Although not technically bread, these bars are still packed with whole grains like rolled oats and whole wheat.
In addition to bars, Dave's Killer Bread has ventured further into the snack category, also rolling out snack bites. These little round bites are a snackable finger food and, as we'd expect from the company, they are not light. Using similar ingredients as the bars, the Snack Bites are packed with organic whole grains, nuts, and seeds. Flavors range from sweet treats like Cinna Roll to savory ones like Bold Buffalo. There are some sweet and salty fusion options, as well, such as Honey Nut and PB & Chocolate. So, although the company has ventured beyond bread, the quality and whole grain goodness remain unshaken.
Breadmaking was in Dave's blood
Now, Dave Dahl didn't get released from prison with a vision of starting his own bread company out of the blue. No, Dahl tapped into his roots. Having grown up in a house full of bakers, baking was already in Dahl's blood. In fact, his parents, Jim and Wanene Dahl, started a small bakery in 1955. It wasn't until 1984 that Jim Dahl rebranded the bakery to "NatureBake," where he tinkered with sprouted whole grains and organic ingredients well before they were popularized.
Once Dahl was released from prison, his brother Glenn (who was heavily involved in the company at the time) welcomed him back to NatureBake in 2005. This was a major turning point for Dahl, as he found a new passion in bread making. Because the company was already heavily focused on sneaking more whole grains and powerful nutrients into its bread, this was the perfect environment for Dahl to develop Dave's Killer Bread. This was the path he was meant to be on, and he thrived; in fact, it was in the same year that Dahl introduced his first loaf to the public.
It's heartier than your average loaf
U.S. consumers are having more and more issues digesting sandwich breads, with gluten intolerances and celiac disease seeming more common by the day. However, when folks travel abroad, some claim they can actually eat the bread in other countries without any major digestive issues. American bread is laden with sugar, quickly processed without steps like fermentation, and loaded with cheap ingredients. It's hard to find healthy bread brands in the grocery store these days.
Well, Dave and his family have been aware of the direction bread was taking for quite some time, and decided to take a different path — one not based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and popularity, but instead focusing on real ingredients, integrity, and value. This is what makes Dave's Killer Bread stand out on the shelf as a better-for-you option. Its whole-grain approach ensures that the bread is loaded with nutrients. Wheat has three major components: the endosperm, the germ, and the bran. When a grain is refined, it is typically stripped of one or more of those components. White flour, for instance, is stripped of its bran and germ, both of which contain vital nutrients. Dave's Killer Bread, on the other hand, prefers to use the entirety of the wheat grain. One of its most popular loaves contains 21 whole grains and seeds — talk about nutrient-packed!
Even its white bread is unexpectedly made with whole grains
White bread isn't considered the fanciest bread out there, but no shade if you enjoy it. It's light, mild, neutral, and often carries a hint of sweetness (some more than others). It certainly has its place in the culinary world, but it doesn't have a reputation for being the healthiest option on the bread shelf. Let's face it, whole grains are healthier than refined ones, and even whole wheat bread and whole grain bread have their differences — white bread is vastly different as well, both in flavor and texture. Dave Dahl figured that white bread could be both delicious and healthy, with that classic white bread taste and texture. He rolled up his sleeves and got to work making his version of white bread, eventually creating the company's White Bread Done Right.
The description describes it well, saying, "Our take on white bread is a soft artisan-style loaf with five super grains, 10 grams of whole grains and no artificial ingredients. With a golden color and perfect texture, White Bread Done Right® makes killer grilled cheese and PB&Js." Nutrient-packed ingredients like quinoa, millet, spelt, rye, barley, and cracked whole wheat are what make this bread one of a kind.
It made its debut at a farmers market
There's a reason so many successful businesses started selling their goods at farmers markets. In fact, some pretty big-name brands like B*tchin' Sauce, Justin's, and O'Dang Hummus all debuted their products on a small scale, at their local farmers market. Well, Dave's Killer Bread is no different. Its debut happened at the Portland Farmers Market's "Summer Loaves Festival" in August of 2005. This was the same year that Dave had joined his brother back in the family business. He was gaining traction fast in his new life, and it was paying off.
Although he took a leap of faith, the bread was a hit, establishing his line of super-seedy, whole grain goodness. Today, Dave's Killer Bread sells over 30 products and counting, including a range of bagels, snacks, white breads, and English muffins. This is your sign to head on down to your farmers market and support local businesses — you could be pivotal in helping a future success story climb its way to the top.
Flowers Foods owns Dave's Killer Bread
You may be surprised to hear that the Dahl family no longer owns Dave's Killer Bread. In fact, the company was bought by Flowers Foods in 2015, just 10 years after the loaves debuted. Flowers Foods is huge, being one of the largest producers of the U.S.'s packed bakery goods. Although such a large corporation has taken over the brand, it remains dedicated to Dave's Killer Bread's mission, the integrity of the company, and the quality of the bread.
Flowers Foods also owns other popular brands you may enjoy, like Nature's Own, Canyon Bakehouse (a gluten-free company), Simple Mills (known for its gluten-free products, especially those made with almond flour), Wonder, and many more. Flowers Foods bought Dave's Killer Bread for approximately $275 million in cash. Who could say no to that? Today, Dave Dahl's life has taken a different direction, and he has found himself continually engaging in his passions while discovering new hobbies.
It's an international company
Although Dave's Killer Bread has its primary home in the U.S., it can actually be found outside of our borders in a neighboring country. In 2014, Dave's Killer Bread teamed up with the white whale: Costco. Costco is known for being selective about the brands it teams up with, limiting brand selection for its customers by vetting them first. It's an honor to be a Costco brand, and it's how Dave's Killer Bread became an international company.
Costco is popular in Canada, which made the distribution of Dave's Killer Bread in the country easy. The first loaves were distributed in Western Canada in the summer of 2014, and from there, the company enjoyed its new "international" status. And, yes, Dave's Killer Bread products in Canada are still USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Same bread, same standard, same amazing recipe wherever you find it.
Dave's killer bread is vegan
Dave's Killer Bread is vegan. But wait, isn't all bread vegan? Unfortunately, no; in fact, there are plenty of foods out there that seem vegan but aren't, and many store-bought breads fall into that category. The non-vegan culprit isn't any of the usual suspects, like milk, butter, or eggs. Instead, it's an ingredient you've likely never paid much attention to: L-Cysteine.
Although L-Cysteine can be naturally obtained from hog hair or even duck feathers, it's also possible that the "conditioner" in your bread was harvested from human hair. It is a regulated ingredient, so it should be sanitary and edible. In addition, technically, some hardcore vegans would consider non-organic sugar processed in the U.S. not vegan, as it is purified with bone char. Well, if you're vegan or prefer your bread to be free of human hair and bone char, then you are safe with Dave's Killer Bread. The company doesn't use additives that are unnatural or could make your stomach turn just by learning about it.
Dave's Killer Bread hires folks with a criminal history
Although it would have been easy to leave his rocky past behind, Dave Dahl carried his story with him and wove it into the growth and success of his business. He realized his privilege in being able to return to the workforce after incarceration. This is not always easy, and can vary in difficulty depending on the manner of the crime and the time spent in prison. Because it's quite difficult for those who have been incarcerated to find employment, Dahl decided he would be a Second Chance Employer. This means that Dave's Killer Bread hires employees based on merit, not their past, and intentionally hires people with criminal backgrounds.
This doesn't just affect those being given a second chance, but also their families and communities. It offers hope to those currently incarcerated about working toward a new beginning. For those actively seeking self-improvement after a sentence, financial stability is essential. This company gives folks the chance to become the best version of themselves. Hopefully, Dave's Killer Bread will inspire other companies to follow suit.
All of their products are certified organic and non-GMO
Dave's Killer Bread is the leading organic bread company in the United States. It got in the game early and prevailed with an organic and non-GMO product that had customers drooling. For those of you who think organic and non-GMO goods are a fad, think again — though there's a good amount of myths about GMO foods that need to be debunked, there are also plenty of issues with GMO foods that need to be addressed.
"GMO" simply means "genetically modified organism." These organisms have had changes made to their genomes in order to alter a characteristic of said organism. So, GMO bread might contain ingredients that have been modified to be resistant to herbicides, which means they are likely heavily sprayed with herbicides that can be harmful to people and the environment. In addition to making GMO-free bread, Dave's Killer Bread sticks to using organic ingredients, meaning plants grown without chemicals, growth stimulants, or harmful pesticides. Although it can be more expensive to produce organic goods, Dave's Killer Bread refuses to compromise its quality, and we appreciate it.
Even after the company sold, Dave is still helping those who have been convicted get back on their feet
So if Dave Dahl sold the company to Flowers Foods, then what is he up to now? You'll be happy to know that he has not forgotten about his mission of helping incarcerated folks gain employment. He even champions several organizations that have such a mission, including Nucleos, a startup whose aim is to make it easier for incarcerated folks to get job training while serving their sentences. Dahl is still fighting the good fight to help those who have been incarcerated rehabilitate and establish themselves in society.
In addition to aiding these organizations, Dahl has found himself a new hobby. He collects African tribal art, and currently has one of the largest collections in the United States. The passion clearly present in the art is what drove his fascination, and it gives him a chance to live in a world disconnected from his past. This hobby has given him a new start, too, but his drive to help others is ever-present.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).