12 Facts About Dave's Killer Bread You Probably Didn't Know

Ever heard of Dave's Killer Bread? If not, just check the bread aisle of your local grocery store — odds are, there will be at least a few loaves in stock. Dave's Killer Bread has taken the bread industry by storm, creating a hearty product loaded with whole grains without compromising flavor. But did you know that the company was founded on more than just deliciously hearty bread? It has a great deal of character, depth, and soul. This is reflective of the passion of founder Dave Dahl, who rose like a phoenix from the ashes after a troubled past.

If you're curious how the company chose such a unique name, you have to know a little about Dahl's past. While "killer" is used as an adjective, describing how nutritionally dense and fantastic the bread is, it also alludes to Dave Dahl's mission. If you're curious about what it refers to, you'll just have to learn a little more about the founder's story. After overcoming his own struggles, Dave created a platform to promote success for those who found themselves on a similar rocky path. See? Bread is just the tip of the iceberg — here are some tidbits any fan of the company should know.