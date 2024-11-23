13 Myths About GMO Food, Debunked

The phrase "genetic modification" may make you think of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" and its concurrent imagery of monsters stuck together with tape and a variety of body parts. However, the reality of GMOs is actually far from this.

Advertisement

First, I have to explain what, exactly, a genetically modified organism is. GMOs are living things (including plants, animals, and bacteria) that have purposely had their fundamental genetic code altered. For example, scientists can insert certain genes from living things into other living things where they would not normally appear. One example of this is the rainbow papaya, which was developed during the deadly 1940s ringspot outbreak in Hawaii. A team of scientists inserted a part of the virus' genetic code into the papaya so the plant would be resistant to it. The virus' genetic information wouldn't intermingle with the papaya's unless humans inserted it.

Scientists can also turn certain gene expressions on or off to create a desired effect. For example, Del Monte created the rosé pineapple by altering an enzyme in the pineapple plant to ensure that the fruit stayed pink rather than turning its normal yellow color. This also made the fruit taste sweeter. PinkGlow pineapples, as they're otherwise called, look "normal" from the outside, aside from pattern changes on the exterior, so chances are that you wouldn't know you were eating a GMO pineapple until you sliced into it. The gene alteration often has very minimal visual effects (besides for the obvious change of color for plants like the rosé pineapple). It's far from the Franken-food that some people think it is.

Advertisement