Dave's Killer Bread Brand Debuts New Organic Protein Bars
Wonder Bread has its charm, but if you prefer your loaves a little denser and loaded with whole grains and seeds, chances are you're familiar with the name Dave's Killer Bread. The brand's well-known 21 Whole Grains and Seeds bread is packed 5 grams of protein, and even makes breakfast bagels with 13 grams of protein. Now, Dave's Killer Bread is upping its protein game even more, and further expanding its repertoire in the snacking aisle. In a press release via Baking Business, Dave's announced that it's dropping a new non-bread product: protein bars.
Dave's Killer Bread's new Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk (4 grams of fiber and 7 grams of whole grains), Double Chocolate Coconut (5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of whole grains), and Blueberry Almond Butter (4 grams of fiber and 8 grams of whole grains). All three soft-baked flavors pack 10 grams of plant-based protein from organic hemp, pea, rice, chia seeds, rolled oats, and quinoa. They're also USDA-certified, non-GMO, and contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no bleached flour, and no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, or flavors.
The FDA recommends adults to get 50 grams of protein every day as part of a well-rounded diet. A four-pack of individually-wrapped Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars cost $8.79, and individual bars cost $2.49. At a Walmart in New York, a four-pack of the brand's existing Organic Snack Bars runs for $6.77.
Dave's leaning into the protein-centric snack trend
The new Amped-Up Protein Bars build on other things Killer Dave's has done with its snack offerings, joining the brand's existing lineup of packaged Snack Bites with crunchy nuts and seeds, and the oat-loaded Organic Snack Bars, which first hit the market last year. Judging by Dave Killer Bread's latest drop, the maiden expansion into the snacking aisle must have been a successful one.
This new product also dovetails with a larger trend in protein-based snacks. It could intersect with or look to ride off of the growing popularity of similar plant-based protein snacks by fellow snacking brands, like Bobo's, which also carries plant-based organic protein bars made from nut butters and pea protein.
Dave's Killer Bread is already sold by a myriad of brick-and-mortar grocery stores, as well as online specialty health-conscious grocery retailers like Thrive Market – and this latest snack expansion could be coming right on time. Last month, at the Food Entrepreneur Experience webinar, SPINS market insights director Scott Dicker shared that the biggest leading categories on the contemporary snack market are protein, sugar reduction, sustainability, mushrooms, caffeine, and evolving flavors. As far as protein goes, Dicker explained (via Food Business News), "It's one macro nutrient that continues to have a health halo. Consumers are drawn to protein claims. You take a product that once was considered kind of a 'junk' food, you add protein to it, and it becomes kind of a health food."