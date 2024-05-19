Dave's Killer Bread Brand Debuts New Organic Protein Bars

Wonder Bread has its charm, but if you prefer your loaves a little denser and loaded with whole grains and seeds, chances are you're familiar with the name Dave's Killer Bread. The brand's well-known 21 Whole Grains and Seeds bread is packed 5 grams of protein, and even makes breakfast bagels with 13 grams of protein. Now, Dave's Killer Bread is upping its protein game even more, and further expanding its repertoire in the snacking aisle. In a press release via Baking Business, Dave's announced that it's dropping a new non-bread product: protein bars.

Dave's Killer Bread's new Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk (4 grams of fiber and 7 grams of whole grains), Double Chocolate Coconut (5 grams of fiber and 6 grams of whole grains), and Blueberry Almond Butter (4 grams of fiber and 8 grams of whole grains). All three soft-baked flavors pack 10 grams of plant-based protein from organic hemp, pea, rice, chia seeds, rolled oats, and quinoa. They're also USDA-certified, non-GMO, and contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no bleached flour, and no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, or flavors.

The FDA recommends adults to get 50 grams of protein every day as part of a well-rounded diet. A four-pack of individually-wrapped Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars cost $8.79, and individual bars cost $2.49. At a Walmart in New York, a four-pack of the brand's existing Organic Snack Bars runs for $6.77.