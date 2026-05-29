The 'Sa-Shi-Su-Se-So' Rule For Japanese Cooking

Traditional Japanese cuisine, known in Japan as washoku, is guided by basic principles of seasonality, simplicity, and beauty. The word washoku literally means Japanese food, but it also has an alternate meaning, roughly translating as "harmonious eating." This definition accurately describes the ethos behind Japan's famed cuisine, as behind every recipe is the concept of sa-shi-su-se-so, an expression that describes how cooks combine the essential ingredients for Japanese cooking to achieve a harmonious balance that pleases all senses.

The name sa-shi-su-se-so combines the first Japanese character in the words for sugar (satoh,) salt (shio,) vinegar (su,) soy sauce (shoyu,) and fermented bean paste (miso) — the five ingredients that are a must to create the balance of flavors which characterizes washoku as one of the most unique cuisines in the world, recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.

For centuries, washoku has been guided by a set of principles that include healthfulness, respect for nature and ingredient seasonality, beautiful presentations, meticulous and varied cooking techniques, simplicity, and a harmonious balance of colors, textures, and flavors. It is here that sa-shi-su-se-so comes into play as the art of incorporating sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami flavors in the right combinations, a practice that's at the heart of the most emblematic dishes in Japanese cuisine.

Sa-shi-su-se-so belongs among washoku's "rules of five," which are derived from principles of Japan's Shinto religion. According to Shintoism, a Japanese meal should contain five colors, five flavors, and five cooking methods, as well as stimulate the five senses. Of course, sugar, salt, vinegar, shoyu, and miso are not the only seasonings used in Japanese cuisine — mirin, dashi, kombu, and sake are essential, but they are not considered as part of the sa-shi-su-se-so principle.