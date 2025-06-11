How Japan's 5-Color Rule Makes Weeknight Meals More Satisfying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As proven by sloppy joes, food doesn't have to look beautiful to taste delicious. However, a bit of effort can improve even the simplest weeknight meal. To make your dinners look irresistible, try following the Japanese principle called goshiki, or "five colors" ("go" meaning "five").

Goshiki refers to the colors a meal should display for maximum visual impact: red, yellow, blue (or green), black, and white. It is one of Japan's culinary "rules of five" originally influenced by the Shinto religion, according to "Washoku: Recipes from the Japanese Home Kitchen" by Elizabeth Andoh. Shintoism emphasizes humanity's connection to nature, and its rules for the enjoyment of food are that a meal should display five colors, five flavors, and five cooking methods. It should also stimulate the five senses and be eaten with five ideas in mind, including respect to the cultivation of the ingredients.

Goshiki might sound complicated, but try it once and your eyes, taste buds, and stomach are sure to be satisfied. Diverse colors not only look tasty, but correspond to diverse ingredients, making meals more nutritious and exciting in taste. According to goshiki, red and yellow should be on the table because they're appetizing colors. Think of the striking red hue of spicy fried chicken or yellow takuan, a type of oshinko or pickled Japanese veggie. Blue or green — often green, since naturally blue foods are so rare – have a cooling feel, just like a crisp cucumber or blueberries. White (often supplied by rice in Japanese meals) and black are meant to create an intriguing color contrast.