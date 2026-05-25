If You Grew Up In The '90s, You Definitely Ate This Afternoon Snack (It's So Easy To Make)

The 1990s may have been the peak moment to be a child. The internet hadn't yet begun to dominate everything, and the technicolor explosion of products marketed at children was everywhere. You can still buy some of those '90s snacks today, things that made sense at the time despite their peculiarity — like Fruit by the Foot and Go-Gurt — but many now only exist in our collective memory. Away from these hyper-processed sugar and dye-laden packaged snacks, however, there were also some healthier, more natural foods that managed to claim a spot in the zeitgeist — perhaps none more so than ants on a log.

Ants on a log, for the few out there that may not have heard of it before, is a simple snack of sliced celery filled with peanut butter and topped with raisins. The raisins are, of course, the metaphorical ants, marching their way down a celery-and-peanut-butter log. Aside from being one of the vintage dishes with the weirdest names, ants on a log is also the perfect after-school snack for kiddos. The base is a crisp vegetable loaded with nutrients, the peanut butter has plenty of energy to refill the tanks and tide the little ones over until dinner, and the raisins are, well, fun.

This creative way to eat celery didn't start in the '90s, but it was certainly a regular snack in kitchens around the U.S. during that period. The exact origins are actually quite mysterious, with no one able to lay claim to the first iteration of the recipe, but we do know that ants on a log have been around since at least the mid-20th century.