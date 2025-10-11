Most of our favorite dishes have an interesting story behind the name. Take the simple American fast food go-to, the hamburger, as an example. The word comes from the German town of Hamburg, where people used to eat very similar-looking steaks made with ground beef. When Germans landed in the U.S., they brought the dish with them, not knowing that it would eventually morph into a fast food icon and one of the most beloved cornerstones of American cuisine. Hamburg to hamburger is a normal progression, there's not much weird or wacky about it. But the foods on this list? They are the opposite.

These old-school dishes have some seriously unique and strange-sounding names, but often, that means there is a compelling backstory, too. From Garbage Plates and frog eye salads to angels and devils on horseback and Cullen skink, find out more about the vintage dishes with the wackiest and weirdest names of all time below.