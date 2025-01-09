The Bread Swap For Even Sweeter Fluffernutter Sandwiches
Fluffernutter sandwiches are a childhood favorite and a beloved American classic that originated with the creation of marshmallow cream in the early 20th century. Originally known as the liberty sandwich as it was created during World War One when the government was encouraging people to ration meat, the fluffernutter sandwich retains the original recipe. It's a simple slathering of peanut butter and marshmallow fluff onto slices of sandwich bread. Variations on the classic include toasting the sandwich or swapping the bread for saltine crackers, but the bread swap that will really satisfy your sweet tooth is peanut butter cookies.
Peanut butter cookies aren't just a sweeter fluffernutter sandwich bread swap, they also double up on peanut butter flavor. Plus, depending on the recipe you make, they also transform the texture of your sandwich to either a crunchy and crumbly delight or a chewy, buttery indulgence. You can make a simple, two-ingredient crumbly, melt-in-your-mouth peanut butter cookie with just a natural peanut butter like this creamy Smucker's natural peanut butter and a sweetener, like this Domino powdered sugar replete with a cornstarch binding agent. Our recipe for classic peanut butter cookies will give you the decadently chewy and buttery texture. You can even bring a hint of savoriness to offset the sweetness of the cookie and marshmallow fluff by adding white miso to peanut butter cookie batter.
Tips for peanut butter cookie fluffernutters
Since peanut butter cookies will act as the bread for your fluffernutter sandwich, thick cookies might overwhelm the thin and creamy fillings. If you don't want your peanut butter cookies to disintegrate under the weight of your knife spreading peanut butter and fluff, check them before the required baking time as overbaked peanut butter cookies are often crumbly. Thinner cookies are ideal, and you can make them crispy or chewy according to personal preference.
Our classic peanut butter cookie recipe renders the perfect chewy texture. However, if you want a crispier cookie, you can increase the proportion of white sugar to brown sugar to lessen the moisture. You can also leave the egg out of your recipe to keep them flat and crunchy. Lastly, try reducing the temperature of your oven to around 310 degrees Fahrenheit to keep peanut butter cookies thin and crisp.
You can also take advantage of baking peanut butter cookies from scratch to add some complementary flavors and textures to the fluffernutter formula. Dark chocolate chips are the perfect bitter complement. Or you could drizzle the finished treats with caramel or chocolate. Ground ginger or a dash of cayenne pepper would bring a spicy kick to pair with sweet marshmallow and the nuttiness of the cookie and peanut butter. And if you're going for a dessert vibe, serve them with your favorite ice cream flavors.