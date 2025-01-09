The Bread Swap For Even Sweeter Fluffernutter Sandwiches

Since peanut butter cookies will act as the bread for your fluffernutter sandwich, thick cookies might overwhelm the thin and creamy fillings. If you don't want your peanut butter cookies to disintegrate under the weight of your knife spreading peanut butter and fluff, check them before the required baking time as overbaked peanut butter cookies are often crumbly. Thinner cookies are ideal, and you can make them crispy or chewy according to personal preference.

Our classic peanut butter cookie recipe renders the perfect chewy texture. However, if you want a crispier cookie, you can increase the proportion of white sugar to brown sugar to lessen the moisture. You can also leave the egg out of your recipe to keep them flat and crunchy. Lastly, try reducing the temperature of your oven to around 310 degrees Fahrenheit to keep peanut butter cookies thin and crisp.

You can also take advantage of baking peanut butter cookies from scratch to add some complementary flavors and textures to the fluffernutter formula. Dark chocolate chips are the perfect bitter complement. Or you could drizzle the finished treats with caramel or chocolate. Ground ginger or a dash of cayenne pepper would bring a spicy kick to pair with sweet marshmallow and the nuttiness of the cookie and peanut butter. And if you're going for a dessert vibe, serve them with your favorite ice cream flavors.

