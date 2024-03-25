White Miso Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Better Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter is a beloved staple that can make just about anything better, including something already quite fantastic like cookies. Have a plate of peanut butter cookies on the table and it's a guaranteed great time, even more so with the proper adjustments. The next time you're baking a fresh batch of these palm-sized treats, reach for white miso. As odd as it sounds, this Japanese condiment is the key to taking them from simply good to downright irresistible.

Whether you're familiar with Japanese cuisine or not, you've most certainly heard of miso before. This fermented soybean paste is integral to many soups, stews, steaks, salads, and countless other dishes that call for an umami touch. So how exactly does it fit into peanut butter cookies? Unlike red and yellow miso, white miso leans more toward the delicate and sweet side, which ties right into peanut butter's rich sweetness without starkly offsetting the overall profile.

The nutty, lightly salty tone balances out its umami notes, so even though there seems to be a mismatch in flavorings, everything still works in perfect harmony. After all the baking, what you end up with are perfectly tender, moist cookies fully showcasing the wonders of peanut butter. Hidden underneath the initial richness are subtly sweet, umami hints, making for a unique taste experience.