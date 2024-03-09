The Rochester Garbage Plate Is A Delicious Hot Mess

There's a reason why New York is heralded as a dream destination for foodies everywhere. From pastrami sandwiches to pani puri, you can find it all within the Empire State — and the bustling food scene stretches far beyond its most famous city's limits. Buffalo wings, chicken riggies, and tomato pie are just a few signature specials found north of Manhattan, but there's one truly unique dish that's synonymous with Western New York: The garbage plate. Its name may not be quite as sweet-sounding as ambrosia, but that's just part of the charm for this Rochester, NY-based recipe. The tempting assortment of picnic-perfect foods, from macaroni salad to juicy cheeseburgers, is steeped in history, tracing its origins back to the turn of the 20th century.

It's a tale Rochester native Alex Tahou knows well. After all, his family is responsible for putting the celebrated dish on the map. His grandfather, Alexander Tahou, invented what would become the garbage plate over 100 years ago. Just blocks away from its original location, the younger Tahou still serves up his grandfather's signature recipes to this day at 320 W Main St in downtown Rochester.

Tasting Table caught up with the third-generation restauranteur at Nick Tahou Hots, home of the original garbage plate, to hear more about the story behind Rochester's most iconic meal.