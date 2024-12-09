British Pigs In A Blanket Are Quite Different From The American Variety

Pigs in a blanket are tasty little snacks that have graced many a buffet table, from Christmas brunch to Super Bowl parties. And what's not to love about little cocktail sausages, usually of the hot dog kind, encased in a flaky pastry and baked to a golden brown? They are easy and inexpensive to make, and dangerously addicting to eat. There are many ways to upgrade pigs in a blanket to create variations on the classic appetizer, but the British have a whole other idea when it comes to these treats.

If you find yourself in the United Kingdom, particularly around Christmas time, you'll soon find that pigs in blankets are a different thing, starting with the subtle change in the name; it's pigs in a blanket in the U.S. vs. pigs in blankets in the UK. In Britain, a sausage of any size wrapped in pastry is — unequivocally — a sausage roll. Pigs in blankets, on the other hand, are sausages wrapped in streaky bacon, pan-fried or baked to crispy perfection. They are a traditional addition to the Christmas table as a side dish to go with the turkey-based meal, and are also often served as part of a Boxing Day brunch buffet. They are usually made with pork chipolatas or Cumberland sausages, and can be enhanced with the addition of a glaze, such as honey-mustard, or a sprinkling of fresh rosemary or thyme.

