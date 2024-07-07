The Sweet And Tangy Condiment You Should Glaze Brats With For Robust Flavor

It's grilling season, and there are plenty of condiments ready to take center stage for all of your grilled (or braised, parboiled, baked, or pan-seared) meat. Whether you're showcasing your tried-and-true favorites, or checking out some trending sauces, dressings, or relishes, there are just certain flavor profiles that scream their choice of meat pairing. For bratwurst, that pairing is mustard. It's a marriage made in heaven, and to elevate your brats game, try glazing them with honey mustard dressing. The beauty of honey mustard as a glaze is not only the combination of flavors it brings to the party, but also the fact that even in its simplest form, honey mustard has the perfect composition for clinging to the meat.

The flavor of honey mustard glaze can be tailored to suit your taste, or even to match the type of brats you're cooking. Because bratwurst is a hefty sausage, it holds up well to a grainy mustard, and it loves robust flavors such as spicy brown or German mustard. Since this glaze requires only a few ingredients that are probably already in your pantry, it's a breeze to put together, and the possibility for add-ins is exciting. While there are multiple store-bought brands of honey mustard, you can also whip up your own for a quick brat glaze that will not only bring its own distinctive flavor, but will also allow you to control the amount of sugar in the recipe, which is essential for creating the perfect coating.