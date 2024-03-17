Bangers And Mash With Stout Onion Gravy Recipe

You'd be hard pressed to find a more quintessentially British dish than bangers and mash. This meal is considered to be one of the top comfort foods in the U.K., and it is enjoyed up and down the country served in both pubs and homes alike. The term bangers and mash has a WWI-era origin, back when sausages had a more explosive tendency due to the sheer amount of filler that was packed inside of them. Thankfully, British sausages are much less explosive these days, but they are still just as delicious.

This bangers and mash with stout onion gravy comes straight from the kitchen of Tasting Table's British recipe developer Jennine Rye, who grew up on this classic comfort dish. Although, in essence, the meal is quite simple — mashed potatoes served with pan-fried sausages — there is an art to finishing this dish well, and the addition of a stout-based onion gravy adds a delicious richness which pairs perfectly with the juicy pork sausages and creamy, buttery mashed potatoes.

Though often served with a drizzle of rich onion gravy, bangers and mash is sometimes also served more simply with a side of peas or baked beans. So, if you are looking for a slightly quicker version of this meal, you can always try those serving options instead.