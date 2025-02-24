Add Crunch To Your Fluffernutter Sandwich With One Salty Snack

Let's start this off by saying that sandwiches are a deeply personal experience. How you like your sandwiches — crust on or off, cut diagonally or down the middle, and the bread-to-filling ratio — may not remotely resemble the sandwich picks of even your bestie. But there are still some cardinal chip rules to follow when stacking your sammie. First, don't just throw a handful in there haphazardly. This is a first-class ticket to an awkward bite. You may not be able to fit the whole sandwich in your mouth, and chips will cascade out of any open sides. Instead, go for a layered approach, or do it smash style where you pile on chips and then crush them flat with the top piece of bread. This keeps all the chips in your sandwich, distributed equally across the whole thing.

Next, never prep this kind of sandwich in advance. Between the oil from the peanut butter and the moisture from the marshmallow fluff, those chips are going to get soggier than the actual glass of water you should be drinking with your snack to stay hydrated. Either make it fresh right before you tuck in or package the sandwich and the chips in separate bags and add the chips just before you enjoy. With these tips in your back pocket, you're sure to have a tasty snack that'll hit the sweet and salty spot.