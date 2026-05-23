18 White Bean Recipes That Will Make It Your New Favorite Ingredient

Beans are incredibly versatile, whether you're buying them by the can or simmering them in a pot all afternoon. Among the numerous varieties, white beans include a handful of subtypes, like navy, cannellini, lima (aka butter beans), and Great Northern white beans. They're pretty easy to identify since they're a pale off-white hue. Depending on the specific type, the texture can vary from soft and creamy to meatier with more of a chew. Consequently, there are countless ways to serve these delicious legumes without ever getting bored.

We looked through the Tasting Table recipe archives to find the best white bean recipes to sample these delights. From quicker salad preparations to hearty stews and a whole bunch in between, these recipes are sure to transform the way you look at the humble bean. In fact, chances are as you start experimenting with these creations you'll find white beans slowly start to become your new favorite ingredient. Read on for the white bean recipes you'll want to add to your repertoire.