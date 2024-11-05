Improved TikTok-Famous Cacio e Pepe Butter Beans Recipe

Cacio e pepe butter beans have taken TikTok by storm, and what's not to love? The dish builds on cacio e pepe, a classic Roman pasta recipe that features a simple ingredient list of pasta, Pecorino Romano cheese, and black pepper. The creamy, decadent pasta dish that results is anything but simple, though, which is one of the qualities that make Roman pasta unique. Now, subtract the pasta and add butter beans, which are an especially hearty, creamy, and large bean, and voilà, you've got cacio e pepe butter beans.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an improved version of these TikTok-famous cacio e pepe butter beans. Bottalico, who specializes in Italian food, started with the traditional cacio e pepe recipe and tweaked the method to work for beans. She also added a couple of ingredients and steps to infuse more flavor into the dish. Grinding black peppercorns in a mortar and pestle and then toasting the ground pepper gives them an extra-strong flavor and aroma. Shallots are sauteed and the pan is deglazed before the beans are added, which adds a deep, caramelized flavor. And, last but definitely not least, the Pecorino Romano rind is not wasted but simmered with the beans to slowly infuse them with a rich, salty, and umami flavor that elevates the dish. Next time you're craving Italian, try this fun take on an ancient classic; you won't be disappointed.

