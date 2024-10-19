Everything You Need To Know About Roman Pasta, According To Evan Funke

The eternal city of Rome is not just famous for its tremendous history and treasures of art. Traditional Roman cuisine, which overlaps with that of the region of Lazio and surrounding areas, is an integral part of the culture of Rome. Roman cuisine is vast and varied and uses thousands of ingredients, both fresh and preserved, and there is much more to Roman cuisine than just pasta. Nevertheless, four classic Roman pasta dishes take the spotlight and feature the same key ingredients — pasta alla gricia, pasta all'amatriciana, pasta cacio e pepe, and pasta alla carbonara. These are celebrated not only for their complex flavors and decadent, simple ingredients, but also for their links to ancient tradition, migratory patterns of people and sheep, and practicality.

We spoke with Chef Evan Funke, a master of Italian handmade pasta making. Funke is passionate about protecting old-world Italian culinary tradition, which he features in his six restaurants across the country. His Mother Wolf restaurants in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami specifically honor Roman cuisine. Funke is one of the acclaimed chefs in the series "Chef's Table: Noodles" on Netflix, which explores the art of noodle making and the stories behind the featured chefs' signature dishes. Funke shared his knowledge with us about the origins of Roman pasta and what makes it unique, and he offers tips on ingredients and how to make the delicious signature pasta dishes for which Rome is known throughout the world.