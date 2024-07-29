Italian-Style White Bean And Tomato Skillet Recipe

You can make your own roasted red peppers for this recipe and, as it turns out, it's easy to do. There are a few different methods, depending on whether you want to use the stovetop or the oven. If you want to use your stovetop, you can do this on a grill pan or in a cast-iron skillet. Just put the whole peppers into the cooking vessel that has been preheated to medium. You'll want to stay close by and turn them as they blacken and blister. No need to use oil in the pan for this method.

To make them in the oven, preheat the oven to broil and place the peppers right on the grates. As they blacken, rotate them so they char on all sides.

For either method, once the peppers are charred all over, remove them from the heat and place them in a large bowl and cover with a towel to steam. Let them sit for about 15 minutes then peel off the loose skin and discard that along with the seeds. Then slice them up and they are ready to use.