Italian-Style White Bean And Tomato Skillet Recipe
Most weeknights call for an easy dinner that doesn't require too much thought, time in the kitchen, or cleanup. A one-pan meal is the golden ticket, and this Italian-style white bean and tomato skillet recipe fits the bill perfectly. We've used several essential ingredients for Italian cooking in this recipe including fresh herbs, cannellini beans, and balsamic vinegar, and like most Italian dishes, this one is bursting with flavor.
The addition of fire-roasted tomatoes and roasted red peppers have a smoky flavor which contrasts the tanginess of the sun-dried tomatoes and the sweetness of balsamic vinegar. Tender white beans offer a hearty base, and the fresh spinach boosts the nutritional value while adding a touch of vibrant color. As wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us, "This delicious, savory skillet has become a favorite in my house. We love to serve it with toasted baguette or fresh sourdough bread for dipping. It's a winner every time." It just might become a weeknight winner in your household, too.
Gather the ingredients for Italian-style white bean and tomato skillet
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up onion, garlic, baby spinach, and optional fresh basil. Head to the dairy-aisle and grab some Parmesan cheese or if you prefer to make this dish vegan, look for dairy-free Parmesan or nutritional yeast.
In the dry goods area add roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes from a jar, fire-roasted tomatoes, and cannellini beans to your cart. There is a difference between sun-dried tomatoes packed dry and in oil, and we are going for the marinated goodness of the oil packed type in a jar for this recipe. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for oil, dried basil, dried thyme, dried oregano, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar.
Step 1: Add oil to a skillet
Add the oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and saute for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Reduce the heat to medium and add the roasted red peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, dried basil, thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir to incorporate the spices.
Step 4: Add the beans and cheese
Add the cannellini beans and Parmesan cheese, reduce heat to low, cover the skillet, and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Stir in the final ingredients
Stir in the chopped spinach and balsamic vinegar and simmer for 5 more minutes.
Step 6: Serve the skillet dinner
Optionally garnish with fresh basil and serve.
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 diced onion
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- 1 cup sliced roasted red peppers
- 1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes
- ¼ cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes (from a jar)
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 cups chopped baby spinach
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- fresh basil for garnish
Can I make homemade roasted red peppers for the white bean tomato skillet?
You can make your own roasted red peppers for this recipe and, as it turns out, it's easy to do. There are a few different methods, depending on whether you want to use the stovetop or the oven. If you want to use your stovetop, you can do this on a grill pan or in a cast-iron skillet. Just put the whole peppers into the cooking vessel that has been preheated to medium. You'll want to stay close by and turn them as they blacken and blister. No need to use oil in the pan for this method.
To make them in the oven, preheat the oven to broil and place the peppers right on the grates. As they blacken, rotate them so they char on all sides.
For either method, once the peppers are charred all over, remove them from the heat and place them in a large bowl and cover with a towel to steam. Let them sit for about 15 minutes then peel off the loose skin and discard that along with the seeds. Then slice them up and they are ready to use.
What are some other ingredients can I add to this skillet meal?
One of the best things about this recipe is how you can vary it each time you make it based on what you have on hand or by using things you love. In the vegetable category, you can add sliced mushrooms, chopped zucchini, chopped green beans, peas, or artichoke hearts. To add mushrooms, zucchini, or green beans, add them to the pan with the onion and garlic in step 2. For peas and artichoke hearts, add those at the end with the spinach.
If you want to make the meal a little bit heartier, you can add a grain like farro or quinoa. Add 1 cup of the cooked grain during the last few minutes of cooking time. If the grain has been chilling in the fridge, give it a few more minutes mixed in with the other ingredients to warm up. A small pasta like orzo or ditalini also works wonderfully in this dish.
You can also get creative when topping the dish. Consider adding capers or olives for a briny contrast. Along with the fresh basil option, you can clip some fresh rosemary or thyme to add in. Finally, a handful of toasted pine nuts finishes off the dish nicely.