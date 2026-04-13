Creamy Southern-Style Butter Beans Recipe

Beans might be popular in trendy food spaces right now, but in the American South they have been a staple for decades. Made similarly to collard greens in that they are slow-braised in pork-flavored broth until completely tender, rich and buttery Southern-style beans find themselves at tables filled with other classic Southern favorites like crispy fried chicken and moist cast iron skillet cornbread. The creamy dish is best made from dried beans, meaning the entire process is a labor of love — but the results are well worth the effort.

I can't pretend to have grown up in the South, but what I did enjoy growing up were frequent visits to Louisiana, home of Cajun and Creole cuisine. My favorite Southern food is filled with Cajun seasoning, cooked bell peppers, and spicy andouille sausage, and some of my favorite ways to elevate a dish are with those very elements. These butter beans are simmered in an andouille and ham hock-loaded broth for a robust flavor that pairs well with other bold Southern foods. Naturally rich and creamy from the starchy slow-simmered beans, this dish is a comforting favorite and a great way to add healthy fiber to any meal spread.