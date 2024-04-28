The Best Butter Beans Substitute For That Same Creamy Texture In Your Dishes

A cheap can of butter beans has way more potential than its humble packaging suggests. The legumes are deliciously creamy, with a mild taste that holds just enough flavor to enhance all kinds of soups and stews. Butter beans are incredibly versatile, but cannellinis (another popular type of bean), can also deliver the same beloved creamy texture.

Butter beans are quite buttery, hence the name, with a luscious texture that's hard to replicate, but not impossible. Cannellini beans are known to be smooth and shaped similar to a kidney bean; they make every dish they encounter a bit heartier. The most noticeable difference between butter beans and cannellini beans is the taste: While butter beans are quite mild with a slight earthiness, cannellini beans are on the nutty side.

Flavor aside, both beans are almost identical in texture and are often used interchangeably. They both bring a creamy touch to salads and soups, and each variety takes the same amount of time to cook. Around 1 ½ to 2 hours is enough to boil the beans down into a luscious texture. Butter beans do have a little extra fat in them, which is good if you like to simmer them slowly for an extra creamy touch. You may need a splash of heavy cream or half and half when using cannellini beans. Another trick for cooking beans with the creamiest results is to cover them completely when cooking so the trapped steam can soften them.