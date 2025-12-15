These Baked Chicken Wings Start With Cajun Spices

Chicken wings are always a crowd-pleasing meal choice, whether you are eating out or at home. This budget-friendly cut of meat may be a little more fiddly than a thick chunk of chicken breast, but when cooked well, the combination of a crispy exterior and succulent meat inside is hard to beat.

This baked cajun chicken wings recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a simple and affordable meal option that also happens to be mouthwateringly tasty. Chicken wings are coated in a thick layer of home-mixed Cajun seasoning that is packed with the particular blend of bold, smoky, spicy, and garlicky flavors developed in the South. We add baking powder to the mix to give the wings a superior crunchy skin once cooked, and then the wings are oven-baked to juicy, crisp, golden perfection. For a little additional heat, Rye recommends serving the wings with an extra helping of your favorite hot sauce. Read on to find out how you can easily rustle up this baked Cajun wings recipe in the comfort of your own home.