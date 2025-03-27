When To Bake Vs Fry Chicken Wings (Plus Pro Tips To Make The Best Of Each Method)

Baked wings are often the preferred method for home cooks for both practical and nutritional purposes, which brings us to the advantages of baking chicken wings. As per Jutras and Colombi, baked chicken wings are technically healthier. "Baking uses less oil, making it a healthier option with fewer calories and less fat," they said. As a dry cooking method, baking means "there's no need to deal with hot oil, which means less cleanup." Perhaps the biggest pro of all is that "baking allows for more even cooking, especially if you use a wire rack to elevate the wings." Using this wire rack increases and maximizes hot airflow around your wings, resulting in even cooking.

At the other end of the spectrum, Jutras and Colombi told us that "baking generally takes longer than frying." Our recipe for crispy baked chicken wings requires 45 minutes in the oven. Another con to baked wings is texture. "While you can achieve crispy wings in the oven, they may not be as crispy as fried wings," they said. Baking powder is an overlooked ingredient that will help render the crispiest oven baked chicken wings.

Plus, not only is this option a little healthier, but it also comes in handy "when you want to avoid the mess and hassle of frying." That said, you can only enjoy the pros of baked wings "when you have more time to cook."