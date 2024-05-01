Why You Should Deep Fry In Your Cast Iron Pot At Least Once

Cast iron cookware is the workhorse of any kitchen — nearly any recipe can be cooked in the metal vessels, from a quick scramble to fried chicken. So, if your air fryer has taken over cooking all the crispy foods at your house, it might be time to rethink that. You might have heard cooks say that cast iron gets better the more you cook in it. The basis for that observation is that with each successive cooking, a microscopic layer of carbon builds up on the metal, filling in the pores of the surface and making the pan nearly nonstick.

The build-up, which is also called seasoning, happens as oil is heated. Some of the bonds in the long fat chains break and combine into shorter, sticky polymers that bond to the iron of the pan and act like a pore filler. Almost every time you cook with oil in the pan, you add to the super thin layers of seasoning that eventually create a perfectly slick finish. But, there's a fast track you could take to simulate years of cooking, too — you guessed it — frying up one of your favorite foods from time to time.