The Crispiest Oven-Baked Chicken Wings Are Made With An Overlooked Ingredient

There are two things you should always consider when making chicken wings at home: the flavor profile and the crispiness of the skin. When it comes to taste, there are a multitude of ways you can add flavor to chicken wings. If you use a sauce, you can easily make hot buffalo chicken wings or hot honey bourbon barbecue chicken wings. The only drawback of using a sauce is that you run the risk of losing some of the crunchiness from the skin. This is why people usually fry their wings before coating them, which can sometimes be harder to achieve with a conventional kitchen oven. Luckily, there's an easy way to preserve the crispiness of those wings at home, and all you need is aluminum-free baking powder. This simple baking ingredient will guarantee you always have the crispiest oven-baked wings. So, how does it work?

Baking powder, sometimes confused with baking soda, is often used as a raising agent for cakes, cookies, and bread. When used for chicken wings, however, this ingredient takes on an entirely new role as a moisture controller. Like single-acting baking powder, the aluminum-free version reacts directly to liquids instead of heat. This means when placed on the wings, the powder absorbs any moisture already present on the skin. As that moisture evaporates in the oven, you're left with textured skin that crisps up beautifully and promotes browning.