Baked Hot Honey Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Wings Recipe

The whole saucy wing thing may have started at the Anchor Bar where Buffalo wings were born, but over the past six decades, wing flavors have gone way beyond the original combo of Frank's RedHot and butter. Buffalo Wild Wings sauces range from mild lemon pepper to fiery mango habanero, while the Wingstop flavor range includes Hawaiian and hot honey. In this recipe, developer Kara Barrett glazes her wings with a bourbon-spiked barbecue sauce that's super-sweet with a slight hint of heat from hot honey.

Advertisement

As Barrett tells us, "BBQ wings are always a hit and perfect for football season," and notes of this recipe, "These are pretty easy and go from the tray to the serving tray without much fuss or time. I've been making a lot of wings lately and that little baste and broil at the end really give them a satisfying finish." It doesn't take much time to put this recipe together so it makes for a fairly low-effort contribution to a watch party or tailgate. The fact that the wings are baked also means they're a lot less messy to cook than deep-fried wings would be, nor do they require firing up an outdoor grill in inclement weather. Pair them with soft pretzels, sausage balls, and loaded potato skins for the perfect gameday spread, and don't forget to save some whiskey to make a Kentucky bourbon butter cake for dessert.

Advertisement