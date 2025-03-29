3 Game-Changing Tips For Better Air Fryer Chicken Wings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Craving chicken wings this week, like our crispy baked chicken wings recipe or our air fryer lemon pepper wings recipe? Are you also itching to use your air fryer to make them instead of frying them or cranking up the oven? Before you make your next batch of air fryer chicken wings, we have three game-changing tips for you to make the dish restaurant-worthy. These tips come from Rachel Kirk, a recipe developer for Laughing Spatula.

It turns out that there's a secret ingredient that you can add to your chicken wings to make them extra crispy while keeping them juicy on the inside. Then, Kirk has a tip for you on the perfect amount of sauce and seasoning for the best air fryer chicken wings. And finally, she ends with the best temperature and cook time and whether or not you need to rotate the wings in the air fryer while they're cooking.