15 Store-Bought Wing Sauces, Ranked

Of all the sauces out there — from general condiments like ketchup to barbecue sauces — we think that wing sauce doesn't get the praise it deserves. The reality is that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what a wing sauce is; for many, barbecue sauce is a wing sauce, but for others, a wing sauce has to have that distinct Buffalo flavor profile. Ultimately, a good wing sauce really can come in any flavor, but it must pair well with chicken. And, ideally, it has a certain stickiness or butteriness to it that helps it cling to every last crevice of a chicken wing, be it a bone-in or boneless one.

It's hard to beat a homemade wing sauce, but it'd also be silly to ignore the impressive variety of wing sauces you can buy right in the condiment aisle of a grocery store. I've put 15 store-bought wing sauces to the test, ranking them to determine which ones are truly worthy of saucing up your chicken wings. When ranking these sauces, I sampled them with air-fried boneless chicken bites and paid particular attention to how tasty the flavor of the sauce was, how well it coated the chicken that I paired it with, and how well it balanced tangy, spicy, salty, vinegary, or sweet flavor profiles.