14 Best Cajun Recipes
Cajun food refers to a particular cuisine rooted in New Orleans and rural southern Louisiana that was brought to the country by French immigrants who relocated to the States from Nova Scotia. They brought with them cooking techniques like smoking meats and sauteing vegetables, and implemented them on foods natural to the area with bold seasonings. That's why we associate Cajun food with ingredients like crawfish, meats, beans, fresh vegetables like bell peppers, and bold spices like cayenne pepper.
You might think they're one in the same, but there are differences between Cajun and Creole cuisines, although there's overlap such as each side's version of jambalaya. These days, Cajun influences can make it into any home cooked meals with a specialized spice blend (which you'll find a recipe for below). Then there are pasta dishes, gumbos, and variations of fish and meat inspired by the regional flavors of Louisiana. To satisfy your cravings, Tasting Table compiled 14 of our best Cajun-inspired recipes so you'll have more time to secure the ingredients and pull off a stellar meal.
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Pasta might not have been a staple ingredient when the Acadian French settled in Louisiana, but these days it's a popular element in fusion cuisines. Pasta is an ideal ingredient for taking on bold flavors, including with this creamy Cajun pasta created by recipe developer Jennine Rye. The Cajun influence comes from ingredients like red bell pepper and Cajun seasoning, of course. Then there are the common Italian staples like garlic, parsley, and parmesan cheese. Have this pasta on the table in just 25 minutes for an ideal last-minute dinner any day of the week.
Recipe: Creamy Cajun Pasta
Cajun Potato Casserole
Potatoes are an integral part of American cuisine, but not necessarily essential to Cajun recipes. However, as with pasta, potatoes are great at soaking up the bold spices like cayenne pepper that are necessary for a Cajun-inspired dish. Blend them together to make this casserole recipe from Jessica Morone and you have a comforting and flavorful dish that works as a main or side. Use Cajun-style andouille sausages for meaty bites and a Cajun spice blend for next-level flavor. And like many casseroles, there's plenty of mayonnaise and shredded cheese, too.
Recipe: Cajun Potato Casserole
Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
This creamy pasta recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn calls for shrimp, a common seafood used in Cajun cuisines down in Louisiana. It puts "a spicy Cajun spin" on fettuccine according to McGlinn, who uses a combo of shrimp and andouille sausage with vegetables like bell peppers for crunch and celery for an earthy aroma. You'll want some Cajun seasoning, of course, while heavy cream and fresh parmesan cheese make the dish creamy like the name promises. Sure, there are plenty of ingredients on the list, but it only takes 45 minutes to get the pasta on the table.
Recipe: Creamy Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-ish Panini
Just like jambalaya, po'boys are a beloved staple in New Orleans, and this recipe combines the two in the form of a panini. There's a double dose of meat with sliced turkey and sliced andouille sausages in each bite, plus green, yellow, and red bell peppers. You can't have a rich and delicious sandwich without mayonnaise, and this recipe combines the creamy condiment with piquant flavors from hot sauce, paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. This recipe makes four sandwiches, ideal for an elevated Cajun-style picnic or to prep your lunches for this week.
Recipe: Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-ish Panini
Cajun Blackened Chicken
Blackening meat like chicken is quintessentially Cajun, and this recipe highlights that technique. You'll coat chicken leg quarters in butter then add a homemade mixture of Cajun spices including cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried herbs that will give the poultry its nice crust. It requires just 30 minutes in an oven set at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for juicy, tender, and flavorful chicken. Serve the blackened chicken warm right out of the oven, and pair it with sides like red beans, rice, or cornbread.
Recipe: Cajun Blackened Chicken
Cajun Grilled Salmon
Seafood fans can rejoice with this Cajun grilled salmon recipe that gives the mild fish a flavor-packed punch with cayenne pepper, paprika, ground cumin, and other spices. A grill or grill pan will give the salmon a nice crust with those char marks we all long for during the warmer months. This recipe will only take 15 minutes from seasoning the salmon to plating the fish to eat. Don't forget to serve it with lemon wedges for a touch of acidity, and combine it with sides like rice, couscous, or steamed broccoli for a complete meal.
Recipe: Cajun Grilled Salmon
Cajun Andouille Hush Puppies
The deep-fried bread balls known as hush puppies are inherently Southern, so it makes sense to put a Cajun spin on the dish. That's exactly what recipe developer Jessica Morone accomplished with these Cajun andouille hush puppies. In an unlikely twist, Morone adds chopped andouille sausage into the batter for an essence of salty and meaty flavors throughout. The recipe does require deep frying, but sometimes fried foods are what the heart wants — and these hush puppies pair with any of the dishes in this roundup for a Cajun-fueled meal. To finish them off, make a homemade remoulade sauce (see below) or keep it simple with hot honey for dipping.
Recipe: Cajun Andouille Hush Puppies
Crockpot Cajun-Boiled Peanuts
This next recipe is more of a snack than a meal or side dish, but it still has the Cajun influence. You'll need raw, whole peanuts in a shell, Cajun seasonings, and red pepper flakes for a touch of heat. Boiling peanuts might sound like a lot of effort but this recipe allows a Crockpot to do all of the work here. The peanuts require eight hours in the slow cooker, but the salty and savory nuts will be worth the wait. It comes out to about 12 servings, so it's an ideal snack for your guests while you work on another delicious recipe from this list.
Recipe: Crockpot Cajun-Boiled Peanuts
Cajun Spice Mix
Cajun seasoning and spice blends are mentioned in nearly every recipe here, and this Cajun spice mix is a good option to use in your cooking. There are many pre-made options at the grocery store, but why not make your own blend with what's already in your cabinet? Some of the spices include sweet paprika, coarse black pepper, cayenne pepper for heat, and dried herbs like oregano. It's as easy as blending the right amount of spices in a bowl, then using it for your chicken, fish, and even potatoes.
Recipe: Cajun Spice Mix
Best Étouffée
Étouffée might sound fancy, but food photographer and recipe developer Keith Kamikawa makes the dish approachable with this original recipe. It's a traditional Cajun and Creole stew that combines vegetables like bell peppers, aromatics like garlic, and shrimp into a hearty meal. It all starts with a dark brown roux, an essential component to many Cajun dishes, before you cook the vegetables and add the broth. Tabasco, a product of Louisiana, adds some heat to the dish. Serve with a garnish of scallions, white rice, and fresh lemon wedges for a full meal in one bowl.
Recipe: Best Étouffée
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
There cannot be a Cajun recipe roundup without some sort of gumbo, and here's our first suggestion. Shrimp and okra, two staple Southern foods, are the main ingredients in this rendition. The rest of the ingredients are similar to our other recipes: bell peppers, garlic, onion, and Cajun seasoning. Be sure to buy peeled and deveined shrimp to make the prep easier. Meanwhile, fresh parsley gives a fresh herby boost to this meal that's ideal for a frigid night or any other time you need to warm up. It'll take just an hour and a half before you can take your first bite.
Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Crockpot Chicken Gumbo
Here's another gumbo recipe that uses chicken for a more traditional take on the dish from recipe developer Julianne De Witt. You'll use bite-sized pieces of chicken breasts, sliced andouille sausage, and diced okra — plus the Cajun holy trinity: green bell peppers, onion, and celery. There are many other ingredients that are essential for this meal that finishes off in a slow cooker. A little patience is required because the gumbo will cook on high for more than three hours. It will pay off with every scrumptious bite, but try to reserve some for leftovers because the flavors will meld and taste even better the following day, per De Witt.
Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Gumbo
Wild Rice and Sweet Potato Jambalaya
As with gumbo, we'd certainly be remiss to publish this recipe roundup without jambalaya, an essential part of Cajun cuisine that's served in eateries and households across Louisiana. This recipe, which takes under an hour to pull off, uses the traditional ingredients like andouille sausage, chicken, and bell peppers. However, the addition of sweet potatoes adds a slight twist with tender bites of nutty flavor in each spoonful. To convince you further, this is a one-pot meal, so you won't have much post-dinner cleaning to do on a full stomach.
Remoulade Sauce
To wrap things up, here's a remoulade sauce that you can serve as a dip for those hush puppies above, fried shrimp, or fries. It's also great as a spread on a sandwich like a po'boy. A base of mayo, ketchup, and Dijon mustard is combined with Cajun spices and Old Bay seasoning. Horseradish gives it a nice kick, and lemon juice balances it out with fresh acidity. You blend all of that and the rest of the ingredients together, then refrigerate for at least an hour to give the flavors time to meld together.
Recipe: Remoulade Sauce