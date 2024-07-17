14 Best Cajun Recipes

Cajun food refers to a particular cuisine rooted in New Orleans and rural southern Louisiana that was brought to the country by French immigrants who relocated to the States from Nova Scotia. They brought with them cooking techniques like smoking meats and sauteing vegetables, and implemented them on foods natural to the area with bold seasonings. That's why we associate Cajun food with ingredients like crawfish, meats, beans, fresh vegetables like bell peppers, and bold spices like cayenne pepper.

You might think they're one in the same, but there are differences between Cajun and Creole cuisines, although there's overlap such as each side's version of jambalaya. These days, Cajun influences can make it into any home cooked meals with a specialized spice blend (which you'll find a recipe for below). Then there are pasta dishes, gumbos, and variations of fish and meat inspired by the regional flavors of Louisiana. To satisfy your cravings, Tasting Table compiled 14 of our best Cajun-inspired recipes so you'll have more time to secure the ingredients and pull off a stellar meal.