Wild Rice And Sweet Potato Jambalaya Recipe

Jambalaya is a staple of Cajun and Creole cuisine, a regular dish on menus and dinner plates in southern Louisiana only rivaled by roux-heavy gumbo. Though each family may have their own secrets, jambalaya always follows a familiar blueprint: spicy Andouille, tender chicken, juicy shrimp, bell peppers, and a whole lot of rice. If the jambalaya is Creole, it's filled with tomatoes, too, and if it's Cajun, the tomatoes are left out for a meat-focused dish. Cajun or Creole, jambalaya has fed hungry Louisianians for decades using the vegetables of the bayou.

A perfect addition to jambalaya, believe it or not, is sweet potato, a tuber not usually considered for the peppery dish. Adding sweet potato transforms jambalaya into an autumnal affair with a nutty, savory flavor and the same, mellow heat. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn also swaps the rice for wild rice to lean into the fall-forward flavors, making this jambalaya a flavorful treat for cold-weather gatherings. The best part is that this Cajun jambalaya is still made in one pot, so it's perfect for easy, weeknight dinners.