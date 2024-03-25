Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-Ish Panini Recipe

We'll admit that this panini isn't exactly a quick lunch option; not only do you have to whisk a spicy mayo together, but you have to cook the peppers and brown the sausage, too. The good news is that the fillings can be made ahead of time and stored for very quick and easy paninis later on. To do this, soften the vegetables and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Brown the strips of Andouille and store them in a separate airtight container, and then whisk together the remoulade and store it in a third container (we like using a squeeze bottle for easy application). When you're ready to make the sandwiches, simply assemble and press under a panini press until the fillings are warmed through. We recommend storing leftovers this same way, but if you have a whole panini assembled and need to store it, simply store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and press the sandwich again when ready to eat. Leftovers will last in the refrigerator for 4–5 days.