Cajun Turkey Po'Boy-Ish Panini Recipe
Sandwiches don't have to be boring, and the best way to take a sandwich from good to great is to warm it between the grills of a panini press. Nothing beats warm layers of sliced turkey pressed together between toasted bread; that is, unless you add a Cajun flair, as is the case in this recipe written with recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Taking some inspiration from jambalaya, sliced turkey is joined by the Cajun holy trinity of bell peppers, onions, and garlic, then pressed with deeply browned and slightly spicy Andouille sausage. The Louisiana-style panini then gets a touch of quick and easy remoulade sauce, which brings the characteristic Southern heat often found between the buns of a po'boy. This isn't your average panini — stacked with layers of Cajun flavor, this panini makes for a seriously good lunch with chips or a filling dinner served with a warm bowl of traditional New Orleans gumbo.
The ingredients needed for Cajun turkey Po'Boy-ish paninis
The recipe uses a few pantry staples, so gather olive oil, salt, and pepper to begin. Next, head to the produce section and grab bell peppers, garlic, and onion to make the mirepoix relish for the sandwich. For the quick remoulade, grab mayonnaise, hot sauce (we like Louisiana-style for this recipe), paprika, cayenne, onion powder, and garlic powder. From there, you'll just need to find thinly sliced turkey, French bread, and Andouille sausage. If you can't find Andouille, swap for smoked sausage or kielbasa.
Step 1: Heat oil in a skillet
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Brown the Andouille
Add the Andouille and cook until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes.
Step 3: Add the peppers and onions
Remove the sausage and add the peppers and onions. Add more oil, if needed.
Step 4: Cook and add garlic
Cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir to combine.
Step 5: Bring together the remoulade
In the meantime, whisk together the mayonnaise, hot sauce, and seasonings in a small bowl.
Step 6: Spread the relish on bread
To assemble the sandwich, add the pepper mixture to one slice of bread.
Step 7: Add the Andouille
Add the andouille on top.
Step 8: Dollop with the mayonnaise mixture
Add a spoonful of spicy Cajun mayo.
Step 9: Layer with turkey
Layer with turkey slices, then top with another slice of bread.
Step 10: Add to a panini press
Spray the panini press with oil, then insert the assembled sandwich.
Step 11: Press until toasted
Press the sandwich until bread is toasted, about 5 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.
Step 13: Serve
Serve the paninis warm.
What breads are best for cajun turkey paninis?
Paninis can be made with anything from white bread to hoagie rolls, but there are a few breads that are best for the job. Our recipe is made with French bread, which is a panini classic for its sturdiness and versatility. This can easily be swapped for the similarly made Italian bread or sourdough, or you can get creative and use brioche or focaccia, too. For a little more New Orleans flair, try using muffuletta bread, which is a large, round, dense Sicilian bread normally filled with olive relish and Italian deli meats. To lean into the po'boy inspiration, swap the bread for something that resembles a baguette. Try either a French baguette, hoagie, or the wider Ciabatta, which are crusty breads with soft interiors. Toasting these into a panini might take a little more effort than less crusty breads but will yield a crunchy, sturdy sandwich that can be piled high with peppers and onions.
How do you store cajun turkey panini leftovers?
We'll admit that this panini isn't exactly a quick lunch option; not only do you have to whisk a spicy mayo together, but you have to cook the peppers and brown the sausage, too. The good news is that the fillings can be made ahead of time and stored for very quick and easy paninis later on. To do this, soften the vegetables and store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Brown the strips of Andouille and store them in a separate airtight container, and then whisk together the remoulade and store it in a third container (we like using a squeeze bottle for easy application). When you're ready to make the sandwiches, simply assemble and press under a panini press until the fillings are warmed through. We recommend storing leftovers this same way, but if you have a whole panini assembled and need to store it, simply store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and press the sandwich again when ready to eat. Leftovers will last in the refrigerator for 4–5 days.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Andouille sausage, sliced into long strips
- 1 green bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 slices French bread
- 12 slices turkey
|Calories per Serving
|727
|Total Fat
|45.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|188.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|960.4 mg
|Protein
|56.5 g