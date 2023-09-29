Authentic Po' Boy Bread Is Elusive, But There's An Easy Way To Mimic It

New Orleans is known for a slew of good food, from warm and comforting gumbo to fluffy, sugar-topped beignets. But no trip to the Big Easy is complete without biting into a good old-fashioned po' boy. The stacked sandwich originated in Louisiana nearly 100 years ago during a streetcar conductor strike in 1929 (which is how it got its "poor boy" moniker) and has been a local staple ever since.

The original po' boy sandwiches were made using inexpensive but hearty ingredients meant to stick to the ribs of striking workers, ranging from gravy-soaked roast beef to fried potatoes or fried shrimp. These days, you'll find much of the same variety when it comes to the sandwich's fillings, but one aspect of an authentic po' boy has remained universal: the all-important bread. Whether packed with roast beef or seafood, any classic po' boy sandwich worth its salt comes served on traditional New Orleans-style French bread. Although the oval loaves may resemble your typical sub rolls, they have a light and crispy crust with a pillowy soft middle. The interior is less dense than a regular baguette due to the "wet" dough, which is made with less flour and more water than other types of bread. The result is a fluffy center that's particularly suited to hold robust fillings and soak up a good amount of juices and sauces — an essential feature if you're looking for the perfect bite.